Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 506 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of VLUE stock opened at $104.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

