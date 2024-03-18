Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 66 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,022 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.17.

BDX stock opened at $236.71 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $238.54 and its 200-day moving average is $246.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $68.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $229.85 and a twelve month high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is presently 90.05%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $67,197.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

