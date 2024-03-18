Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 878 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 36.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,037,000 after buying an additional 36,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU opened at $112.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.06. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.37 and a 52-week high of $113.50. The company has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.36.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.09). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 7,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total transaction of $857,415.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,504.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 7,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total transaction of $857,415.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,504.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $855,524.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,350.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,255 shares of company stock worth $3,215,664. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

