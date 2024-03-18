Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $1,325,555,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,005,000 after buying an additional 8,563,389 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,775,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,700,000 after buying an additional 6,195,934 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 91,051.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,706,000 after buying an additional 5,359,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 186.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,107,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,234,000 after buying an additional 4,624,302 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $2,033,389.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,522,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $587,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 585,057 shares in the company, valued at $38,198,371.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $2,033,389.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,522,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,607 shares of company stock valued at $13,214,499. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $67.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.65 and a 12-month high of $71.40.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 39.37%.

SCHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.06.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

