Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 50.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK opened at $282.13 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $189.70 and a fifty-two week high of $288.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $275.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.56. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.