Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 2.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 5.8% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FBIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.63.

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE FBIN opened at $80.11 on Monday. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.10 and a 12 month high of $83.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fortune Brands Innovations

In other news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $162,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,478.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

See Also

