Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 179 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 15.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $3,914,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 982,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,724,000 after purchasing an additional 56,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,144.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $57.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $63.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.59. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.37.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.44%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

