Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,922 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 13,657 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 105.4% in the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 22,247 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 11,414 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in Devon Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 35,926 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $47.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.42 and a 200 day moving average of $45.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.07. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $56.19.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

