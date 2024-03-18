Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Short Interest Down 5.0% in February

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,300,000 shares, a decrease of 5.0% from the February 14th total of 5,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 724,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Celanese Stock Up 1.5 %

CE stock opened at $160.05 on Monday. Celanese has a one year low of $97.12 and a one year high of $160.48. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.05). Celanese had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 11.51 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 15.64%.

In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $156.69 per share, for a total transaction of $219,366.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,934,933.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $156.69 per share, for a total transaction of $219,366.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 57,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,934,933.87. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $156.43 per share, with a total value of $93,388.71. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,588. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Celanese by 92.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 180.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

CE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Celanese from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.44.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

