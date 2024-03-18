Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.88.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLS. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLS. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,832,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 50.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,094,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,918 shares during the period. Shannon River Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,565,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,386,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,071 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 411.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,627,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,257 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CLS opened at $43.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 2.21. Celestica has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $49.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.92.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 17.09%. Analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

