Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Short Interest Update

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the February 14th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. by 553.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 27,102 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. by 203.5% during the 4th quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 209,734 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 140,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Stock Performance

CPAC opened at $6.52 on Monday. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $6.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.70 million, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.17.

About Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. ( NYSE:CPAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The construction company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The business had revenue of $135.22 million for the quarter. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 16.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. It operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete, Mortar, and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. The company's cement and concrete products are used in residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.

