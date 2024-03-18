CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share (NYSE:CF)

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for CF Industries in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Research analyst M. Agrawal now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.90. The consensus estimate for CF Industries’ current full-year earnings is $5.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CF Industries’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.20 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on CF Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.19.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF stock opened at $83.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.76. CF Industries has a 52 week low of $60.08 and a 52 week high of $87.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The business’s revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.35 EPS.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Industries

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $193,145,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CF Industries by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,325 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in CF Industries by 221.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,825,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,793,000 after buying an additional 1,947,268 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $160,475,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 34.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,213,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

