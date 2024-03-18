CGN Advisors LLC Sells 3,343 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

CGN Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,743 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,343 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.8% of CGN Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. King Wealth increased its position in Amazon.com by 4.6% during the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 29,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $2,001,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.3% during the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 14,613 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,246 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,682,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,556 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,739,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,994,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,952,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,556 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,739,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,210,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,209,706 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.95.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $174.42 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.09. The company has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.61 and a twelve month high of $180.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

