Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $372.50

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 372.50 ($4.77) and last traded at GBX 370 ($4.74), with a volume of 714486 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 347 ($4.45).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chemring Group in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 351.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 319.55. The company has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,669.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This is an increase from Chemring Group’s previous dividend of $2.30. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Chemring Group’s payout ratio is 5,384.62%.

In related news, insider Michael Ord sold 175,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 348 ($4.46), for a total value of £610,945.32 ($782,761.46). 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chemring Group PLC provides countermeasures, sensors, information, and energetic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company offers sensors and information products, such as point chemical detector, sensor, JSLSCAD, and I-SCAD; miniature radar altimeter, R Visor, 3D radars, husky mounted detection system, groundshark, MDS-10, and groundhunters; resolve, locate, LOCATE-T, and viper products; and advisory, research, and design and engineering services.

