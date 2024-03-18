Chenghe Acquisition I Co. (NASDAQ:LATGU) Short Interest Update

Chenghe Acquisition I Co. (NASDAQ:LATGU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the February 14th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chenghe Acquisition I

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street LLC grew its stake in Chenghe Acquisition I by 510.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 7,537 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Chenghe Acquisition I in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in Chenghe Acquisition I by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Chenghe Acquisition I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chenghe Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,523,000.

Chenghe Acquisition I Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:LATGU opened at $11.08 on Monday. Chenghe Acquisition I has a fifty-two week low of $10.34 and a fifty-two week high of $16.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.52.

Chenghe Acquisition I Company Profile

Chenghe Acquisition I Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for an initial business combination on businesses in Latin America or Hispanic-owned businesses in the United States.

