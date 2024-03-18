CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Short Interest Down 5.3% in February

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the February 14th total of 30,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

CHS Stock Down 1.1 %

CHSCP opened at $31.64 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.13 and a 200 day moving average of $30.55. CHS has a 12 month low of $28.32 and a 12 month high of $32.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

CHS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

About CHS

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

