Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Quarry LP grew its position in Cintas by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cintas by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 2,050.0% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.29.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $627.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $612.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $560.09. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $427.83 and a 1-year high of $636.37. The company has a market cap of $63.60 billion, a PE ratio of 45.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.27.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.19%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

