Clean Harbors, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $2.14 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:CLH)

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Clean Harbors in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.15. The consensus estimate for Clean Harbors’ current full-year earnings is $7.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Clean Harbors’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.30 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.35 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CLH. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.50.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Clean Harbors stock opened at $187.84 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.74. Clean Harbors has a 1 year low of $129.70 and a 1 year high of $193.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.23.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John T. Preston sold 1,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total transaction of $360,332.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,912.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 17,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.37, for a total value of $3,113,091.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,672,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,642,276.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Preston sold 1,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total transaction of $360,332.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,912.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 4.7% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clean Harbors

(Get Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.