Clene Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share (NASDAQ:CLNN)

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Free Report) – Roth Capital dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Clene in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 13th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for Clene’s current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Clene’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Clene in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Clene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.80.

Clene Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CLNN opened at $0.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average is $0.46. Clene has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clene

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Clene by 23.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 31,227 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Clene by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 903,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 20,627 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Clene during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Clene by 52.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 21,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Clene by 570.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 54,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Clene Company Profile

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

