Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share

Get Clene alerts:

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Clene in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 13th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis expects that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Clene’s current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Clene’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Clene Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of Clene stock opened at $0.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $51.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.46. Clene has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clene

About Clene

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Clene by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,618,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 172,471 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Clene by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 58,939 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its position in Clene by 100.0% during the third quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Clene during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Clene by 208.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 116,600 shares during the period. 3.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.