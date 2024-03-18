CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) Short Interest Update

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the February 14th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

CNFinance Stock Up 1.0 %

CNF stock opened at $2.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.33 million, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 453.76, a current ratio of 558.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. CNFinance has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $4.10.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in CNFinance by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CNFinance by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNFinance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of CNFinance by 2,386.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 10,812 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CNFinance by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 12,644 shares during the period.

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

