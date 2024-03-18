Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.31.

A number of research firms recently commented on CL. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 8,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $762,175.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,470.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total transaction of $4,157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,179 shares in the company, valued at $22,797,983.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 8,930 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $762,175.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,470.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 232,371 shares of company stock worth $19,505,099. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walden Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $494,000. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 34,483.3% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,894,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,368,378,000 after purchasing an additional 416,853 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $88.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.21. The company has a market cap of $72.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $89.36.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 509.75%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.06%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

