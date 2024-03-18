Comparing Transphorm (NASDAQ:TGAN) & Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Transphorm (NASDAQ:TGAN – Get Free Report) and Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Transphorm has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maxeon Solar Technologies has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Transphorm and Maxeon Solar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transphorm -177.91% -149.03% -86.65% Maxeon Solar Technologies -13.56% -115.75% -12.51%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transphorm 0 2 0 0 2.00 Maxeon Solar Technologies 1 6 2 0 2.11

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Transphorm and Maxeon Solar Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Transphorm presently has a consensus price target of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 17.35%. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a consensus price target of $7.63, suggesting a potential upside of 135.34%. Given Maxeon Solar Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Maxeon Solar Technologies is more favorable than Transphorm.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Transphorm and Maxeon Solar Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transphorm $18.76 million 16.53 -$30.60 million ($0.69) -7.10 Maxeon Solar Technologies $1.06 billion 0.16 -$267.42 million ($3.62) -0.90

Transphorm has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Maxeon Solar Technologies. Transphorm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Maxeon Solar Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Maxeon Solar Technologies beats Transphorm on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Transphorm

Transphorm, Inc., a semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components for high voltage power conversion applications in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, India, and Europe. The company's products include GaN field effect transistors in various packages. Its GaN devices allows customers to design power systems creating functional value in various end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles, and other applications. The company offers its products through regional distributors and sales representatives. Transphorm, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Singapore.

