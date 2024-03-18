Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. lowered its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $267.64 on Monday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $210.15 and a one year high of $273.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $250.75 and a 200-day moving average of $245.71. The company has a market capitalization of $48.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 42.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $88,746,200.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,461 shares in the company, valued at $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Argus lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.24.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

