Contrasting Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) and RoboGroup T.E.K. (OTCMKTS:ROBOF)

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) and RoboGroup T.E.K. (OTCMKTS:ROBOF – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.4% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Eos Energy Enterprises has a beta of 2.22, meaning that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RoboGroup T.E.K. has a beta of 355.81, meaning that its share price is 35,481% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eos Energy Enterprises -1,401.31% N/A -122.62% RoboGroup T.E.K. N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Eos Energy Enterprises and RoboGroup T.E.K.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Eos Energy Enterprises and RoboGroup T.E.K., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eos Energy Enterprises 0 2 6 0 2.75 RoboGroup T.E.K. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eos Energy Enterprises currently has a consensus price target of $6.08, suggesting a potential upside of 510.72%. Given Eos Energy Enterprises’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Eos Energy Enterprises is more favorable than RoboGroup T.E.K..

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eos Energy Enterprises and RoboGroup T.E.K.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eos Energy Enterprises $16.38 million 9.61 -$229.51 million ($2.15) -0.46 RoboGroup T.E.K. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

RoboGroup T.E.K. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eos Energy Enterprises.

Summary

Eos Energy Enterprises beats RoboGroup T.E.K. on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid markets in the United States. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC system, a battery that can be used as an alternative to Li-ion batteries. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

About RoboGroup T.E.K.

(Get Free Report)

RoboGroup T.E.K. Ltd. engages in the robotics, motion control, and technology education business in Israel. The company develops, manufactures, and markets training products and e-learning systems, as well as engineering and manufacturing technology training systems; and designs and implements technology laboratories for the education system. It also develops, markets, and distributes Coderz platform products, an experiential, gaming-based digital platform for science and virtual robotics competitions through virtual robots, programming languages, challenging arenas, and curricula designed for learners of various levels and ages in the general science and technology education, and home education markets. In addition, the company markets and sells products from third parties; and offers upgrading and installing services. It offers its products under the Intelitek, Robotec, and CoderZ brands. The company was formerly known as Eshed Robotec (1982) Ltd. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.