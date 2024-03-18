Core Molding Technologies, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT)

Get Core Molding Technologies alerts:

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Free Report) – Roth Capital decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Core Molding Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, March 13th. Roth Capital analyst C. Moore now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Core Molding Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Core Molding Technologies’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.19. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $73.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.60 million.

Separately, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Core Molding Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CMT stock opened at $18.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $166.25 million, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.67. Core Molding Technologies has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $30.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Molding Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 395.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 51.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

About Core Molding Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.