Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

CRBG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Corebridge Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:CRBG opened at $25.41 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.38 and a 200-day moving average of $21.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Corebridge Financial has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $25.80.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Corebridge Financial’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Corebridge Financial’s payout ratio is 54.44%.

Institutional Trading of Corebridge Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,713,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,626,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648,673 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 14,292.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,459,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,729 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,980,000 after acquiring an additional 312,539 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 25,998,738.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 324,205,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,022,291,000 after acquiring an additional 324,204,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

