Cormark Comments on Altius Minerals Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Altius Minerals in a report released on Wednesday, March 13th. Cormark analyst R. Gray expects that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Altius Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Securities upgraded Altius Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altius Minerals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.13.

Shares of Altius Minerals stock opened at C$20.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$971.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.29 and a beta of 0.93. Altius Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$16.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.41, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$17.99 and a 200 day moving average of C$19.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Altius Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

