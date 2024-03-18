Corporación América Airports (CAAP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 20th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Corporación América Airports Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CAAP opened at $14.78 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.23. Corporación América Airports has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $17.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corporación América Airports

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAAP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Corporación América Airports by 831.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Corporación América Airports by 989.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Corporación América Airports in the third quarter worth $54,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corporación América Airports in the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Corporación América Airports by 1,816.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 13,022 shares during the period. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Corporación América Airports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

About Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 53 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.

