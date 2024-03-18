CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 81,600 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the February 14th total of 86,100 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Get CRA International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CRAI

Insider Buying and Selling at CRA International

Institutional Trading of CRA International

In other CRA International news, Director Thomas Aiken Avery sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.05, for a total value of $138,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,140,327.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Thomas Aiken Avery sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.05, for a total transaction of $138,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,140,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total transaction of $170,775.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,949,215.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,750 shares of company stock worth $1,487,085. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CRA International in the first quarter worth about $32,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in CRA International by 29.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in CRA International during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in CRA International by 588.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CRA International during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

CRA International Price Performance

CRAI opened at $141.77 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.33 and its 200 day moving average is $104.98. CRA International has a fifty-two week low of $81.29 and a fifty-two week high of $143.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.72 million, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21.

CRA International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.11%.

CRA International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.