Craneware (LON:CRW) Hits New 52-Week High at $2,270.00

Craneware plc (LON:CRW – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,270 ($29.08) and last traded at GBX 2,265 ($29.02), with a volume of 1934 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,260 ($28.96).

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Craneware from GBX 2,300 ($29.47) to GBX 2,600 ($33.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.15, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of £800.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10,761.90 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,060.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,767.76.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Craneware’s payout ratio is currently 13,809.52%.

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Trisus pricing transparency software; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a solution that simplifies and automates the price modeling process; Trisus Chargemaster, an automated chargemaster management solution; InSight Medical Necessity, a solution that offers medical necessity for the United States payors; Trisus Claims Informatics, a retrospective charge capture analytical application that identifies areas of risk for its team to investigate; Trisus Supply, a solution that improves supplies reimbursement; and InSight Audit, an audit management solution for government and commercial payors.

