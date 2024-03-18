Cresco Labs Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts (OTCMKTS:CRLBF)

Get Cresco Labs alerts:

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cresco Labs in a report issued on Wednesday, March 13th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cresco Labs’ current full-year earnings is ($0.49) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Cresco Labs’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners raised Cresco Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

CRLBF stock opened at $1.89 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Cresco Labs has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.24.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand.

