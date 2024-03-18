Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Short Interest Update

Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,116,400 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the February 14th total of 1,179,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24.1 days.
Crew Energy Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of Crew Energy stock opened at $3.31 on Monday. Crew Energy has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $4.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.76.
About Crew Energy
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Crew Energy
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.