Critical Survey: Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL) vs. NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Get Free Report) and NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Southern California Bancorp and NewtekOne’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern California Bancorp $97.25 million 2.80 $16.11 million N/A N/A NewtekOne $271.46 million 0.99 $42.97 million $1.62 6.74

NewtekOne has higher revenue and earnings than Southern California Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern California Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 NewtekOne 0 2 1 0 2.33

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Southern California Bancorp and NewtekOne, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

NewtekOne has a consensus target price of $15.75, indicating a potential upside of 44.23%. Given NewtekOne’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NewtekOne is more favorable than Southern California Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.0% of Southern California Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.1% of NewtekOne shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.9% of Southern California Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of NewtekOne shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Southern California Bancorp and NewtekOne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern California Bancorp 24.41% 11.10% 1.30% NewtekOne 15.19% 20.71% 3.09%

About Southern California Bancorp

Southern California Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. that provides various financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to medium-sized businesses. The company offers checking, personal and business savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides home equity lines of credit, business loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate and construction loans, small business administration loans, letters of credit, and personal and business credit cards. In addition, the company provides cash vault, sweep accounts, and remote deposit capture services; online and mobile banking services; courier service; lockbox services; and merchant services. It operates branches in San Diego, Orange, Ventura, Los Angeles, and Riverside counties, as well as the Inland Empire. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About NewtekOne

NewtekOne, Inc., a financial holding company, provides a range of business and financial solutions to the small- and medium-sized business market. Its business and financial solutions include banking services, business lending, electronic payment processing, ecommerce, accounts receivable financing and inventory financing, insurance solutions, web services, and payroll and benefits solutions, as well as technology solutions, including cloud computing, data backup, storage, retrieval, and IT consulting. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

