Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.67.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCRN

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $17.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $594.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.74. Cross Country Healthcare has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $28.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.57.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $414.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.42 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business’s revenue was down 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cross Country Healthcare

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,193,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,663,000 after buying an additional 934,841 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,489,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,364,000 after purchasing an additional 834,941 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 889.1% during the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 494,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,887,000 after purchasing an additional 444,568 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 620.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 496,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,203,000 after purchasing an additional 427,900 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1,130.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 417,800 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cross Country Healthcare

(Get Free Report

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company's Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.