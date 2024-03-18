CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Short Interest Down 5.1% in February

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,770,000 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the February 14th total of 6,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRWD. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of CRWD opened at $315.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $365.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.35 billion, a PE ratio of 876.81, a PEG ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.06.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at $9,465,236.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,465,236.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,858 shares of company stock worth $52,414,866. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.