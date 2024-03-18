CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Short Interest Update

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a decline of 5.0% from the February 14th total of 1,190,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 195,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Get CTS alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CTS by 245.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of CTS by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in CTS by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CTS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in CTS by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTS opened at $44.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.61. CTS has a 1-year low of $35.50 and a 1-year high of $49.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.66 and its 200-day moving average is $41.87.

CTS Announces Dividend

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $124.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.51 million. CTS had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CTS will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. CTS’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CTS shares. StockNews.com downgraded CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on CTS from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded CTS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CTS

CTS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.