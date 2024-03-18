Czech National Bank Buys New Shares in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Czech National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Revvity by 84.1% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $587,000. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 21,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $2,212,508.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,677,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RVTY opened at $104.90 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.71 and its 200-day moving average is $102.79. Revvity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.50 and a 12 month high of $139.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.10. Revvity had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $695.90 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Revvity’s payout ratio is presently 5.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Revvity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Revvity from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Revvity in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Revvity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Revvity from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.91.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

