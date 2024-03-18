Czech National Bank Cuts Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Czech National Bank cut its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,358 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 87.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 12,074 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 15.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 558,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,934,000 after buying an additional 74,986 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth $217,000. 76.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $26.51 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.06. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $29.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 2.21.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MRO

Marathon Oil Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.