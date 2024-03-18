Czech National Bank Increases Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 108,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after buying an additional 28,750 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 615,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,798,000 after buying an additional 127,798 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 62,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 7,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 428,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,762,000 after buying an additional 83,753 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Lisa M. Barton bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.56 per share, for a total transaction of $53,416.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,720.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

LNT opened at $48.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.15 and a fifty-two week high of $56.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $961.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 17.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.06.

View Our Latest Report on Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.