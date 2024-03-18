Czech National Bank Sells 1,181 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Czech National Bank decreased its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:MGM opened at $42.88 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.32 and a 200 day moving average of $41.10. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $34.12 and a 52 week high of $51.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.39. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MGM. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.90.

View Our Latest Research Report on MGM Resorts International

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $13,942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,098,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,637,576.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.