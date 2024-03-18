Czech National Bank Takes Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Czech National Bank bought a new stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,366 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,849,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Jabil by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 1st quarter worth $399,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Jabil by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after buying an additional 7,933 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Jabil by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 382,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,633,000 after buying an additional 141,511 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Jabil by 656.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 18,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Trading Down 16.5 %

NYSE JBL opened at $123.15 on Monday. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $74.16 and a one year high of $156.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 41.09%. Jabil’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 2.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other Jabil news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,842,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,401,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jabil news, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $3,853,656.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,285,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,842,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,086 shares in the company, valued at $13,401,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,658 shares of company stock valued at $7,011,771 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on JBL. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.75.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

