Czech National Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Czech National Bank decreased its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,141 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tapestry by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,213,109,000 after acquiring an additional 751,210 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tapestry by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,365,540 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $700,445,000 after purchasing an additional 210,261 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Tapestry by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,018,492 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $403,032,000 after purchasing an additional 280,959 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Tapestry by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,588,682 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $410,396,000 after purchasing an additional 160,015 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Tapestry by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,461,191 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $362,139,000 after purchasing an additional 136,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Tapestry from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI raised Tapestry from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Tapestry from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.81.

TPR opened at $46.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 5.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.19. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.99 and a 1-year high of $48.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.57.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 35.35%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

