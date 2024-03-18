D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 25th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Price Performance

HEPS opened at $1.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $528.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.84 and a beta of 2.63. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEPS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 825.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 212,878 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the 4th quarter worth $137,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 85,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 46,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. 6.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

