D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,252 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 390.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 743,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,884,000 after purchasing an additional 591,787 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $726,454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.65.
In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $250,418.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,419. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.
Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $151.69 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.21 and a 200 day moving average of $131.59. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.22 and a 12 month high of $157.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 1.20.
D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 8.63%.
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.
