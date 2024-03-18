Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,490,000 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the February 14th total of 3,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of NYSE DQ opened at $26.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.19. Daqo New Energy has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $50.99.
Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $477.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.40 million. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 6.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Daqo New Energy will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.
Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.
