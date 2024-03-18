Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,490,000 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the February 14th total of 3,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE DQ opened at $26.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.19. Daqo New Energy has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $50.99.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $477.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.40 million. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 6.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Daqo New Energy will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DQ. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,728,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,575,000 after buying an additional 53,860 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,726,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,692,000 after purchasing an additional 80,587 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Daqo New Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,147,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,753,000 after purchasing an additional 19,268 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Daqo New Energy by 1,305.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,981,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Daqo New Energy by 26.2% during the second quarter. Alpine Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,900,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,430,000 after purchasing an additional 393,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

