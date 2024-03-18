Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$46.85.

DFY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$57.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Definity Financial Stock Performance

TSE:DFY opened at C$45.95 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$41.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$38.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. Definity Financial has a twelve month low of C$32.09 and a twelve month high of C$47.50.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.74 by C$0.12. Definity Financial had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of C$1 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Definity Financial will post 2.7878788 EPS for the current year.

Definity Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Definity Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 21.33%.

Definity Financial Company Profile

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products, which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Definity Insurance and Economical brand name.

