Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) Short Interest Update

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the February 14th total of 2,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.9 days. Approximately 19.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Get Digimarc alerts:

Digimarc Price Performance

Digimarc stock opened at $26.90 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.66. The firm has a market cap of $549.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.14. Digimarc has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $43.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Digimarc news, Director Milena Alberti-Perez sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $151,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,779.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digimarc

About Digimarc

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Digimarc by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Digimarc by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Digimarc by 1.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Digimarc by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. 53.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.