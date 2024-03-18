Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) Short Interest Update

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the February 14th total of 2,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.9 days. Approximately 19.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Digimarc Price Performance
Digimarc stock opened at $26.90 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.66. The firm has a market cap of $549.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.14. Digimarc has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $43.43.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Digimarc news, Director Milena Alberti-Perez sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $151,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,779.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Digimarc
Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.
