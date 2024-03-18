Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:DSGR)

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Distribution Solutions Group in a report released on Wednesday, March 13th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Distribution Solutions Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Distribution Solutions Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS.
Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Distribution Solutions Group had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $405.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.
Distribution Solutions Group Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Distribution Solutions Group
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Distribution Solutions Group in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group during the third quarter worth $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Distribution Solutions Group in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Distribution Solutions Group by 307.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Distribution Solutions Group Company Profile
Distribution Solutions Group, Inc, a specialty distribution company, engages in the provision of value-added distribution solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides its solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO); original equipment manufacturer (OEM); and industrial technology markets.
See Also
