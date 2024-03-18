Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:DSGR)

Get Distribution Solutions Group alerts:

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Distribution Solutions Group in a report released on Wednesday, March 13th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Distribution Solutions Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Distribution Solutions Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Distribution Solutions Group had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $405.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $417.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

NASDAQ DSGR opened at $33.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.16 and a beta of 0.89. Distribution Solutions Group has a 1 year low of $18.19 and a 1 year high of $35.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Distribution Solutions Group in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group during the third quarter worth $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Distribution Solutions Group in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Distribution Solutions Group by 307.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc, a specialty distribution company, engages in the provision of value-added distribution solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides its solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO); original equipment manufacturer (OEM); and industrial technology markets.

