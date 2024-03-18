Diversified Trust Co Boosts Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,004 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth about $35,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.29.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $344.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $326.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.24. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.85 and a 52-week high of $344.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 441.65% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.48%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

